Watch: Michael Chandler posts dynamic workout video as shooting for TUF begins

Michael Chandler is gearing up for his next fight in the UFC and has been sharing his intense workouts on social media to show his fans how he's preparing for his upcoming bout.

Conor McGregor's much-awaited UFC comeback has also finally been confirmed, as he joins the cast of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The announcement came from UFC President Dana White, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the Irishman in action once again. Chandler will be coaching opposite the Irishman, and the two are expected to have a showdown in the octagon later this year.

Chandler has been eager to fight McGregor for some time now, and this bout is expected to be the most lucrative fight of his MMA career. McGregor has been recovering from a leg injury and has been seen showing off a muscular physique, with rumors suggesting he weighs around 200lbs. It remains to be confirmed whether the fight will be at 155lbs or 170lbs.

In the meantime, Chandler has been posting dynamic workout videos, showing that he is in peak physical condition and ready for the fight.

Fans are excited to see how the fighters will fare against each other in the octagon. With the TUF shoot already underway, the anticipation for the upcoming fight is at an all-time high.

Michael Chandler suggests The Ultimate Fighter could unleash Conor McGregor's best

In a recent interview, UFC fighter Michael Chandler shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor's potential resurgence in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Chandler stated that McGregor's involvement as a coach on the show could bring out the best in the former champion.

Chandler, who is set to coach against McGregor on the show, believes that being immersed in the environment of The Ultimate Fighter could help McGregor rediscover his passion for the sport:

"On ESPN, we're doing The Ultimate Fighter. Team Chandler versus Team McGregor. He's gonna be immersed in that house on ESPN for weeks on end. Seeing these young fighters, their dreams hopefully coming to fruition, he gets to coach them, he gets to be around them, he gets to impact them."

Chandler also expressed his anticipation for McGregor's return to form, saying:

"I think we're gonna see a nostalgia of Conor McGregor. He's gonna find his roots again, and I'm expecting the best Conor we've ever seen."

