Watch: Michael Chandler pulls off Conor McGregor's billionaire strut in front of a Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey sign 

Michael Chandler hilariously impersonated Conor McGregor in a recent video. Walking into a pub, Chandler pulled off a brilliant impression of McGregor's famous billionaire strut.

A wall sign of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey seemed to motivate the former Bellator man not to miss an opportunity to pull off the Irishman's popular walk.

Michael Chandler has received a lot of attention since his slugfest with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. While he may have lost the fight, 'Iron' earned the fans' respect with his gladiatorial performance.

Seizing the opportunity, Chandler called out Conor McGregor soon after. As congratulatory messages began to pour in from all directions, Chandler took to Twitter to challenge the former two-division UFC champion to a fight in 2022.

McGregor obliged to Chandler's request:

"@MikeChandlerMMA I'm down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!"

Michael Chandler hailed Conor McGregor as one of the scariest fighters in the UFC

With Conor McGregor a potential opponent in the near future, Michael Chandler expressed his honest opinion of the Irishman in a recent interview.

Speaking on a talk show called Breakaway, Chandler offered his thoughts on McGregor's fighting style:

"I think we are both fast starters. I'm more of a, like I said, foot on the gas, get in your face, no brakes, feel my presence, feel my pressure, feel my power right away. Whereas Conor is more... little bit more wide stance in and out... so I think our styles match up really well."

Furthermore, the Missouri native hinted that his wrestling advantage may not be enough because of McGregor's confidence and mental strength:

"Obviously, I'm more of a... I do have a higher pedigree in wrestling. People would expect me to go out there and fight and take him down. But you also saw how Chad Mendes took him down. [McGregor] lost the first round, lost the second round, came back, finished him in the third or fourth. Conor is probably one of the mentally tough, most mentally confident men on the planet and that's a scary guy to fight."

Michael Chandler went on to discuss McGregor's counter-striking abilities, saying that there is nothing worse in boxing or MMA than a surprise shot. He believes that's McGregor's specialty.

While things are starting to stir up in the lightweight division, there's a possibility of a fight between Chandler and McGregor taking place somewhere down the line.

It'll be interesting to see who the Irish megastar chooses to face on his return to the octagon in 2022.

