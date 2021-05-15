Watch: Michael Chandler's ex-teammates Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley send him heartfelt messages of support 

Ahead of the biggest fight of his illustrious career, Michael Chandler was overcome with emotion after former teammates Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley sent him heartfelt messages of support.

Michael Chandler is set to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262. Ahead of the fight, Chandler's former seniors at the University of Missouri, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, decided to wish good luck to the former Bellator lightweight champion.

In a video released by TMZ Sports, Michael Chandler can be seen checking out the messages sent by Woodley and Askren. They spoke about the time they spent with Chandler at the University of Missouri and wished him luck in the fight against Oliveira.

Woodley even claimed that Chandler is like a younger brother to him. He said that Chandler has dreamt of becoming the best fighter in the world for the whole time they've known each other. Both teammates had plenty of good things to say:

"I don't think I need to advise him at all, right. I think his first performance in the UFC was outstanding. Hey man, it's not like he's a newbie to this right? I mean he's been in the game just as long as we have so go out there, fight hard, have fun, enjoy your moment.", said Askren.

"From the standpoint of almost like a big brother, I have seen him come through so many different levels and then he's always talked about this moment. He always talked about wanting to be the best, the best in the world, to be the best and to have glory, and have fame and all of these things.

"I know he's got that tiger style and I'm sending love out to him, peace and prayers. He represents us you know, not just the OG fighters but you know, that pedigree of people that did it the right way and work hard.", said Woodley.

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira are set to collide for the lightweight crown at UFC 262

Advertisement

Chandler will face the sternest test of his short UFC career when he fights Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title in a few hours. Though Michael Chandler is just one fight old in the UFC, his explosive performance against Dan Hooker on his UFC debut was enough to earn him a shot at lightweight gold.

“Surprise, surprise, there’s a new king in the lightweight division!”



Who will it be? We’ll find out tonight at #UFC262 🔜 https://t.co/DfzmV4wSCl pic.twitter.com/OAh5jBsuRx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2021

In Oliveira, Michael Chandler faces a man on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Brazilian has worked his way up through the ranks in the 155lbs division to earn himself a title shot. He has years of experience competing inside the octagon and is currently on a hot winning streak in the promotion.