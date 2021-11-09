Watch: Michael Chandler's hilarious interaction with his son after Justin Gaethje left his face "unrecognizable"

At UFC 268, Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje put on an all-time classic. The two lightweight contenders left it all in the octagon in a fight that is already being hailed a future UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing induction.

Justin Gaethje ultimately won, using a combination of vicious leg kicks and clean boxing to outpoint Michael Chandler over three rounds. However, both men's stocks rose exponentially after the fan-pleasing main card opener.

Over the 15-minute duration, Chandler certainly received more of the damage than 'The Highlight' did. However, it has since come out that it is primarily cosmetic damage and Chandler has no long lasting injuries.

'Iron' recently posted a video to his Instagram in which he stated he is wearing a frozen mask in order to aid the healing of his virtually unrecognizable face, with the hope that his son will be able to see him again. The tongue-in-cheek post was paired with the following caption:

"We made some questionable decisions in the last one, but we had a blast! ill-advised yet entertaining is my strong suit. What a great camp we had at @sanfordmma. Huge thank you to my coaches and training partners. So happy to be home with @briechandler and Hapman. To the fans: I appreciate your guys’ support on this journey. The best is yet to come! See you at the top!"

Who will 'Iron' Michael Chandler face when he is fully recovered?

Since signing for the UFC from Bellator, Michael Chandler has gone 1-2. An impressive first-round KO against Dan Hooker was enough to earn him a title shot. However, Chandler was unable to overcome Charles Oliveira in the fight for the vacant belt.

Now, having lost what was arguably a number one contender shot against Gaethje, Michael Chandler has called for a fight with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

McGregor has not been on the greatest run of form himself as of late. A win against Chandler may well be just what the Irishman needs to get back on track towards lightweight gold.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Harvey Leonard