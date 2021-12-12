Watch: Miesha Tate, Aljamain Sterling and other UFC fighters react in shock as Julianna Pena dethrones Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

At UFC 269, Julianna Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' defeated Amanda Nunes via a rear-naked choke to become the new queen of the bantamweight division.

Fighters in the audience, including Miesha Tate, Michael Chiesa, Rose Namajunas and Aljamain Sterling, had amazing reactions to the upset victory.

You can watch the fighters' reaction to Julianna Pena's victory below:

At the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, Dana White revealed that Michael Chiesa was drunk and tried to get into the octagon after Pena's win.

#UFC269 Dana White says Michael Chiesa had a bit too much to drink tonight and he tried to get into the octagon after Julianna Pena won. White adds that he fell and busted his eye open. Dana White says Michael Chiesa had a bit too much to drink tonight and he tried to get into the octagon after Julianna Pena won. White adds that he fell and busted his eye open. #UFC269

This was the first time Nunes was on the losing side of an MMA fight in over seven years. Before the loss, 'The Lioness' was riding a 12-fight win streak in the promotion.

Dana White shares his thoughts on Julianna Pena's win over Amanda Nunes

At the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White said that Julianna Pena's shocking victory over Amanda Nunes is one of the reasons why MMA is an incredible sport.

"Julianna is a person who always believed in herself and believed that she could win this fight if she got it and I mean, you heard it at the press conference. you heard it [in] the months leading up to this fight. She did it, she did it tonight. It's one of the great things about this sport. It's what makes this sport so incredible," said Dana White.

When asked if Nunes would be granted a rematch if she asked for it, White answered in the affirmative.

Catch the full UFC 269 post-fight press conference below:

Before her win over Nunes, Pena had only won two out of her last four fights. Many counted out 'The Venezuelan Vixen' in her UFC 269 fight, but she proved the doubters wrong.

