WATCH: Mikey Musumeci shows his subtle mechanics to execute the perfect Canto choke

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci's sense of technique is second to none. His Jiu-jitsu wizardry is so complex and lethal that even season blackbelts scratch their heads trying to figure it out.

His near-insane work ethic, microscopic approach to drilling techniques, and inhuman physique make him nearly impossible to beat. Even blackbelts who outweigh him by 30 pounds or more can't get past Mikey Musumeci's lethal submission attacks. One of his victims was former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and grappling legend Shinya Aoki.

The level of technical proficiency of 'Darth Rigatoni' and the ferocity with which he executes his attacks allow him to negate any size or weight disadvantage.

If you want to see just how technical he can get, watch the ONE submission grappling king teach one of his favorite submissions in this short instructional video: the Canto choke.

"PERFECT CANTO CHOKE - my favorite way to do the canto choke! ❤️🍝"

We've never seen anyone execute the Canto choke so technically sound and tight as Musumeci did in the video. It is one of those submission holds that often only works once in the gym. After getting your training partner with it, most often they would easily wise up to it. It takes perfect technique to set someone up and then trap them in the hold for the finish.

The way Mikey Musumeci wrapped his arm around the torso and sprawled his opposite leg for leverage made him act like a net, immobilizing his opponent.

At the moment, no official bout has been attached to Musumeci yet. He did, however, make a teaser announcement that his next match will be "the biggest match in grappling of our generation for light people."