WATCH: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson almost paralyzes KSI with basic leg kicks in London

By Vince Richards
Published Jun 19, 2025 16:03 GMT
Demetrious Johnson puts KSI in a chokehold. [Photo from Demetrious Johnson]
Demetrious Johnson puts KSI in a chokehold. [Photo from Demetrious Johnson]

Demetrious Johnson may have taken it easy, but KSI definitely didn't take it that way.

The MMA legend recently traveled to London, England, and linked up with the Internet personality and British MMA superstar Michael "Venom" Page.

In his TikTok account, Johnson shared a snippet of his Mighty Journey episode where he showed the real-life Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji the paralyzing effects of a well-placed leg kick.

For obvious reasons, 'Mighty Mouse' toned down the power of his strikes, but KSI still crumpled in a heap after getting hit on the thigh.

Demetrious Johnson initially hesitated to hit KSI on the leg without pads, but the British celebrity insisted on taking a kick to his upper thigh.

KSI said after feeling "1-2%" of Johnson's power:

"What the f*** bro? Yeah, holy s*** What percentage was that?! Get out of her man! Instant dead leg, it's like he just shut off my leg. It was crazy, he literally was able to just turn off my leg, and I was unable to use it for about a minute."

Johnson is undoubtedly one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time and is known as one of the most cerebral athletes in the sport.

The American superstar set the UFC record for consecutive world title defenses when he defended the promotion's flyweight gold 11 straight times.

He then moved to ONE Championship in 2019 and captured the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix title in October of that year.

Johnson eventually held the ONE flyweight MMA world title from 2022 until his retirement in 2024.

Demetrious Johnson submits KSI multiple times in under a minute

Demetrious Johnson continued to prove that class is permanent.

Despite retiring from MMA in September 2024, Johnson remains active in the gym and showed KSI why he was one of the most dangerous fighters in history.

KSI may have dabbled in the recent wave of celebrity boxing matches, but he was no match for Johnson during their training session in London.

Johnson slapped in multiple submissions and forced KSI to tap every time the holds were locked in.

'Mighty Mouse' shared on Instagram:

"Had the pleasure of training with @ksi & @michaelvenompage in London. JIU JITSU IS KING! 😂,"
Vince Richards

Vince Richards

Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines.

