WATCH: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson breaks down Oleksandr Usyk’s iconic victory over Tyson Fury for undisputed gold

Demetrious Johnson has been enjoying his time as a true fan of the 'Sweet Science'. One of the fights he was invested in was the heavyweight classic between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

The titans clashed this past weekend in Saudi Arabia in a match that saw Usyk walk away with The Ring, WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight world titles all in his posession.

Usyk's insane accomplishment also meant he became the first undisputed heavyweight world champion in the four-belt era.

As for Johnson, the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion gave his brand of analysis on how Usyk conquered the British giant.

"HOW DID USYK WIN vs FURY?! 'Mighty' Demetrious Johnson breaks down Oleksandr Usyk's win vs Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight crown! How did Usyk hand Fury the first L of his career?"

Demetrious Johnson has fallen in love with boxing over the past few months and pointed out how the smaller Usyk turned the tides in the ninth round.

Usyk, who stands at 6-foot-3, is six inches shorter than Fury but negated that height disadvantage with a relentless barrage that nearly put 'The Gypsy King' out in the ninth.

Ultimately, Usyk walked away with the split decision win.

Demetrious Johnson credits Canelo Alvarez for inspiring him to get into professional boxing

Demetrious Johnson already cemented himself as one of the absolute greatest mixed martial artists of all time, and it seems he's keen on taking different side quests before he returns to the circle.

In one of the episodes of his Mightycast, Johnson said undisputed super middleweight world champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez made him consider a career in professional boxing.

Johnson said:

"I'm gonna break some news right now. I came home last night, broke down some content, and was watching 'Canelo' Alvarez. Watching him box, and I was like, 'Oh my God, that look so damn dope.' Went to the gym, did jiu-jitsu, then came home and [told my wife] 'I think I wanna box.'"

See the full episode below: