“Grateful to exchange knowledge” - Ruotolo brothers link up with Demetrious Johnson in BJJ and MMA training session

Fighters training with each other isn't that uncommon in the industry, but Demetrious Johnson's meeting with famed submission grapplers Kade and Tye Ruotolo practically set the bar for athletes trading knowledge.

Johnson, the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion, has been travelling around multiple gyms and one of his stops was Pat Tenore's facility in California.

'Mighty Mouse' also took the time to train BJJ and MMA with the twin submission grappling superstars.

Kade is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion while Tye is the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

"Grateful to exchange knowledge 🥋🥊♾," wrote the brothers on Instagram.

Johnson is currently on an MMA hiatus after he revealed his plans to retire in 2023, nevertheless he's kept himself active with BJJ and his personal tour of multiple gyms.

He captured gold in the 2024 IBJJ Pan Championships and was recently in Hawaii for a brief seminar at Angela Lee and Bruno Pucci's United BJJ gym in Waipahu.

As for the Ruotolo brothers, Kade is preparing for his MMA debut at ONE 167 on June 7 against Impact Arena.

Kade will face American standout Blake Cooper in a lightweight MMA match in Bangkok.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Chatri Sityodtong says he'll give Demetrious Johnson the time to decide on MMA future

Demetrious Johnson firmly resides on the MMA pantheon as one of the greatest fighters the sport has ever seen.

The MMA legend is the first and only man to hold world titles in both ONE Championship and UFC, and he maintained a level of dominance that's already more than a decade long.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said he'll give Johnson as much time as possible to decide on his MMA future.

Sityodtong said:

"I just talked to DJ [Demetrious Johnson] a couple of days ago, and I did talk to DJ a few months ago. He really wants to, and we're giving him the space, he really wants to cement his legacy as the greatest martial artist of all time."

He added:

And obviously, he and I had a talk, maybe six months ago, that he really wants to try and win some world titles in the gi in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and we're not going to force him to fight if he doesn't want to."