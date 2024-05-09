"DJ by whatever he wants" - MMA fans react to UFC champ Alexandre Pantoja's callout of MMA legend Demetrious Johnson

The MMA world was recently set ablaze after UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja called out one of the greatest fighters of all time, reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson.

After defending his belt against Steve Erceg at UFC 301, the Brazilian said he'd love to tussle with the MMA GOAT contender in a cross-promotion super fight:

"He's the GOAT, you know? How can I not say that? I think right now, after two title defenses, I can speak a little about that. I have a huge respect for Demetrious Johnson. I can try to compare myself with him...that's a dram for me," Pantoja said via The MMA Hour.

Sportskeeda MMA shared Pantoja's challenge on Instagram.

Needless to say, the public believes 'The Cannibal' will be biting off more than he could chew against arguably one of the most well-rounded martial artists to ever lace up the four-ounce gloves.

IG user @houstons_dad had this to say:

"Better hands. WAAY better cardio, better ground game. Yeah, DJ by whatever he wants."

Check out other fan reactions:

Meanwhile, as fun as this hypothetical showdown sounds, it's highly unlikely.

Demetrious Johnson has yet to confirm if he will continue his legendary career, though all signs point to him staving off retirement. If and when 'Mighty Mouse' decides to return, it will certainly be inside the ONE circle.

Demetrious Johnson wants to box against a fellow GOAT

Apart from completing "side quests" and dominating the IBJJF gi scene recently, Demetrious Johnson said he's also open to a potential boxing transition.

The always entertaining 'DJ' doesn't want to figure in warm-up fights, though, and expressed his desire to battle one of the true legends of the sport, Manny Pacquiao.

The 37-year-old MMA icon said on his Mighty Podcast:

"I'd love to box. And it would have to be the right opponent. If it was Manny Pacquiao, f**k it, I'm doing it. I don't want to box another MMA guy. I wouldn't mind, but I want to box a legend of the sport."