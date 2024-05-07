"We don't drive enough buzz" - A frustrated Demetrious Johnson doesn't want flyweights to headline UFC pay-per-views anymore

Former UFC flyweight champion and current ONE Championship flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has addressed the most recent UFC numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event, UFC 301. 'Mighty Mouse' suggested that flyweight fighters shouldn't be allowed to headline UFC PPVs anymore.

The UFC 301 card was headlined by a UFC flyweight title showdown between champion Alexandre Pantoja and challenger Steve Erceg. The event witnessed Pantoja successfully defend his flyweight belt via unanimous decision.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Johnson implied that the world's top MMA organizations, such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship, can't produce a stacked card every time.

Nevertheless, Johnson seemed to suggest that the UFC didn't adequately promote the UFC 301 card. He pointed out that the UFC generally organizes press conferences for a numbered PPV card, but this was not the case for UFC 301.

The 37-year-old asserted that it shocked him and his producer. He noted that judging by the views of his YouTube videos about UFC 301, the card didn't pique much fan interest despite the legendary Jose Aldo's comeback fight as its co-headlining match.

The consensus greatest UFC flyweight, who defended the UFC title a record 11 consecutive times, feels this was owing to low fan interest in flyweight fights. Johnson stated:

"When flyweights headline a UFC pay-per-view, I'm one of them. I headlined multiple UFC pay-per-views, was a champion for six years. It's very frustrating when I think they have to, my personal opinion, they have to just let the flyweights be a co-main event. Don't let us be main event, right? Because we don't drive enough buzz to, obviously, garner a f**king, a press conference."

Johnson added:

"Now, let's talk about being a flyweight, and now you have pay-per-view points. How do you expect a flyweight to make pay-per-view points? Because if this card didn't do over 200,000 buys, he ain't getting sh**. He's going to get his base pay, and that's about it. And then, so that's why it's a very interesting thing."

Demetrious Johnson addresses absence from MMA competition

Demetrious Johnson's most recent MMA bout witnessed him defeat Adriano Moraes via unanimous decision in their trilogy showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 (May 2023), defending his ONE flyweight title.

Considering that he's ONE Championship's 135-pound kingpin, there's been speculation concerning why he hasn't competed for about a year. On Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast in April 2024, Johnson explained that he's devoted more time to family.

'Mighty Mouse' clarified that he's still an active fighter but has let MMA take a backseat. He's helping his father-in-law, who had two open-heart surgeries. Furthermore, the MMA legend has been competing in BJJ as well. Johnson said:

"I'm still active... Right now, fighting is in the back burner. I'm focusing more on building my brand in the YouTube, and jiu-jitsu is fun."

