WATCH: MMA legend Rich Franklin reveals secret technique to stun an opponent with a jab

ONE Championship Vice President and MMA legend Rich Franklin has been seen backstage with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson teaching the mic man and former fighter his slick "Franklin Jab". The UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC world champion is one of the best middleweight strikers in MMA ever and he has developed a few tricks from his years of dominating the sport.

The aforementioned "Franklin Jab" is a slight variation of the normal boxing jab with a few subtle differences in the angle, foot placement, and set-up.

Here's Rich Franklin explaining the technique:

"Rich Franklin spills his secrets 🤫 What other techniques would you want the legend to break down? @richacefranklin @mitchchilson⁠"

In the video, "Ace" explained:

"I'm particularly a fan of the jab in MMA because we use the 4oz gloves right? Now we've seen in with our Muay Thai, because now the jab is the great equalizer. I have a straight jab where I can sneak from the inside but I'll typically paw my jab like this over the top. It comes from outside that direction. So kind of a roll of the shoulder. I just come from [the] outside."

He continued:

"When I throw this jab and you're gonna slip in that direction, I purposely want you slip [that direction]. But I'm purposely stepping inside the foot, to encourage you to slip. Like, I'm getting the footwork away. So after you pattern yourself and your jabs are coming - the predictable straight jabs - you pattern yourself, you pattern yourself, then the Franklin Jab."

Being one of the best MMA fighters to utilize boxing in his game, Rich Franklin definitely knows what he's talking about here. The secret is his utilization of patterns to mentally condition his opponent to slip towards the direction he wants him to. It's always the punch you don't see coming that hurts you. With the perfect set-up, angle and timing, even a jab can knock someone out. Especially the "Franklin Jab". ONE Championship should have a series of him just explaining his techniques. We'll be the first ones to subscribe.