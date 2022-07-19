Watch: Muay Thai fighter gets flatlined by vicious spinning elbow; currently in a coma according to family

Muay Thai fighter Panpetch Padunchai suffered a brain injury in a brutal KO loss to Anthony TFC at the Fighter X show last Friday. Recent rumors suggesting the fighter succumbed to his injuries were denied by the family. As per the family, Padunchai is currently in a coma.

Watch the vicious KO below:

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick Graphic content warning.



Panpetch Padunchai has suffered a serious brain hemorrhage in a KO loss at the Fighter X show last Friday against Anthony TFC Muay Thai. Panphet's family denies rumors that the fighter has passed away, but is currently in a coma. Graphic content warning.Panpetch Padunchai has suffered a serious brain hemorrhage in a KO loss at the Fighter X show last Friday against Anthony TFC Muay Thai. Panphet's family denies rumors that the fighter has passed away, but is currently in a coma. https://t.co/SQ5tCTFH6c

Padunchai faced French fighter Anthony at the Royal Thai Air Force Youth Boxing Arena on July 15. The Thai fighter was hit with a vicious spinning back elbow in the final frame that sent him crashing to the canvas. He was then rushed to B Care Hospital, Phaholyothin Road, where the brain damage was detected.

Muay Thai is one of the most dangerous combat sports

Muay Thai originated in Thailand and has been in existence for more than 700 years. It is an inherently dangerous art as it involves the use of fists, elbows, shins, and knees in contact with the opponent's head, arms, and legs. Bouts are fought in traditional boxing rings, with rounds usually being three-minutes in duration.

Apart from the obvious risks a Muay Thai fighter takes in the ring, there are several factors outside the ring as well that make it a dangerous sport. The martial art is mostly seen in Thailand, where no official records of deaths and injuries are maintained. Promoters are also likely to set up freak shows, pitting opponents of contrasting weight classes against each other.

Unless a fighter dies in the ring, officials are technically not concerned with the demise. Meanwhile, the combative nature of the sport often leads to injuries showing up hours, months or even years later following a bout.

Fighters also start competing at a very young age, often ammassing over 200 fights before they hit their prime. This, coupled with inadequate medical attention, often leads to fighters' careers getting cut short.

Even MMA is a more regulated and sanctioned sport compared to Muay Thai and most fighters are mature enough to comprehend the risks by the time they compete. What also makes it less dangerous are the various other ways to secure a victory that don't involve exchanging strikes.

Bare Knuckle FC @bareknucklefc The greatest Muay Thai fighter in history has just joined BKFC!



Welcome to BKFC Buakaw Banchamek! The greatest Muay Thai fighter in history has just joined BKFC!Welcome to BKFC Buakaw Banchamek! https://t.co/C8BlsWvD4u

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far