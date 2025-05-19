WATCH: Nabil Anane shifts into high gear in complete beatdown of former world title contender in Bangkok

Nearly a year ago, Nabil Anane made a compelling case for his place among the elite of ONE Championship's main roster with a dominant showing against a former world title challenger.
The Thai-Algerian phenom turned heads at ONE Fight Night 24 in August 2024, delivering a masterclass performance against seasoned Brazilian veteran Felipe Lobo in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Watch the matchup's highlight reel uploaded by the promotion on Instagram below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Making his Prime Video debut on the promotion's grand stage, Anane wasted no time showcasing his complete striking arsenal — from sharp combinations to pinpoint leg and body kicks — using his considerable reach to keep Lobo at bay and disrupt his rhythm.
Despite holding a comfortable lead heading into the third and final round, Anane continued to press the action, unleashing even heavier combinations to sustain his pressure for the remainder of the bout.
Though the finish eluded him, the outcome was never in doubt. When the judges' scorecards were read, it was merely a formality for Anane, who walked away with a clear-cut unanimous decision win.
Nabil Anane extends impressive win streak
Since his three-round drubbing of Felipe Lobo, Nabil Anane has added three more victories to his ledger, beginning his remarkable rampage with a one-sided beatdown of Burmese legend Soe Lin Oo to claim another unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024.
The 21-year-old had his first taste of 26 pounds of gold at ONE 170 this past January, stopping Nico Carrillo by technical knockout in the very first round to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.
Then, Anane earned his sweet revenge on Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 two months later, getting the best of the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion from bell to bell in their non-title bantamweight Muay Thai rematch to pick up an undivided nod on the scorecards.