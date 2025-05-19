WATCH: Nakrob Fairtex takes no easy steps in brutal abs workout ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 duel vs Jaosuayai

The top combat sports athletes in the world make it a point to prepare their bodies to withstand their opponents' most powerful strikes, and Muay Thai star Nakrob Fairtex is doing just that ahead of his latest fight.

Happening in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, he will share the circle with Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in a flyweight Muay Thai battle inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In preparation for the 23-year-old's crushing body blows, Nakrob enlisted the help of a Fairtex Training Center teammate to strengthen his core with a handful of thundering punches.

Check out the entire video below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Nakrob is no stranger to all-out firefights in his ONE tenure, as he started his journey in the promotion by competing in the ONE Friday Fights circuit. He tallied seven victories with three finishes to earn the coveted six-figure contract.

The 26-year-old introduced himself on the main roster with a stunning first-round knockout of Tagir Khalilov in June last year and followed it up with a unanimous decision win over Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK two months later.

After stumbling against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in December, Nakrob bounced back with a second-round finish of Puengluang Baanramba this past March.

Nakrob's teammate will headline ONE Fight Night 32

With Nakrob taking co-headliner duties at ONE Fight Night 32, his Fairtex Training Center teammate will attempt to close out the event with a massive victory for the legendary Thai gym.

In the main event, undefeated Israeli standout Shir Cohen will look to unceremoniously dethrone reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

