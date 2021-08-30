Watch: Nasty KO caught on camera as fans brawl during the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley event

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley was an entertaining affair where fighting was not limited to the boxing ring.

At one point during the highly anticipated event, a brawl broke out between audience members that resulted in a vicious knockout.

You can watch a clip of the brawl below:

Big crowd fight at the jake Paul vs tyron woodley fight #jakepaulvstyronwoodley pic.twitter.com/L8fk0bBZiH — #FLu Jacob   ⏳ (@ayyjacobfn) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul extended his winning streak to four as he defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round boxing match on August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

IT IS OVER.



Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley by split decision (78-74, 77-75, 75-77) #PaulWoodley



📸 @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/LFKjrtsMNg — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 30, 2021

Woodley had good moments in the fight and had Paul in trouble at one point, but 'The Problem Child' eventually managed to edge out a split decision victory with the three judges scoring the contest 78-74, 77-75 and 75-77.

In the post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Chosen One' asked for an immediate rematch, claiming he was the righteous victor of the fight.

In another exciting fight on the card, Amanda Serrano exerted her dominance against Yamileth Mercado by cruising to a unanimous decision win and retaining the WBO, WBC and IBO featherweight titles. The three judges scored the fight 97-93, 98-92 and 99-91 in the Puerto Rican fighter's favor.

Daniel Dubois had a good day at the office as he knocked out Joe Cusumano in the opening round of their heavyweight bout.

Montana Love had an impressive outing as he extended his undefeated streak to 16-0-1 by defeating Ivan Baranchyk via TKO. 'Too Pretty' was consistently getting the better of Baranchyk before the Russian fighter's corner waved off the contest at the end of the seventh round.

Tommy Fury also tasted victory in his US boxing debut as he defeated Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in Fury's favor.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley full card results

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via SD (77-75, 78-74, 75-77)

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchy via TKO (Round 7)

Daniel Dubois def. Joe Cusumano via KO (Round 1)

Amanda Serrano def. Yamileth Mercado via UD (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via UD (40-36 x3)

