Watch: Nate Diaz competes in a triathlon in preparation for UFC 263 showdown against Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz seems to be leaving no stone unturned in preparation for his highly anticipated return to the octagon. The Stockton brawler recently participated in a triathlon ahead of his upcoming bout against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

In a recent video uploaded to his own YouTube channel, Nate Diaz can even be seen smoking a pipe before gearing up for the event, which took place in Granite Bay, California. Here's a look:

Nate Diaz is scheduled to fight Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight bout at UFC 263 which will take place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The bout will also be the first five-round fight in UFC history which is neither a main, co-main nor a title fight.

Nate Diaz has been a long-time triathlete

Nate Diaz is known to have an endless supply of cardio and his emphasis on triathlon training might have played a significant part in it. Having competed in triathlons since the age of 18, Nate Diaz said in an earlier interview:

"I’ve been competing in triathlons since I was 18-years-old. People say ‘you compete in triathlons because it helps with your fighting’. But nowadays I like to think I fight so I can afford to pay for some good races.”

In preparation for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 196, Nate Diaz trained with Damian Gonzalez, a pro triathlete who had been a part of Team Diaz for years. Talking about the strategy to work on Nate Diaz's conditioning, Gonzalez told Sky Sports:

"Two work-outs per day – if there’s a third, it’s because it’s weights day or yoga day. Usual work-outs are a triathlon work-out and a fight work-out, two-to-three hours each with a break to eat and refuel. One day off per week. He does weights once or twice a week. The weights are not super-heavy, it’s to build functional strength, not necessarily to become powerful. We do medium weights so they can move quicker. He’s been lifting consistently year-round. Early in the week, we do an extra work-out which is an hour of weights.”

While Nate Diaz earned a second-round submission over McGregor at UFC 196, it remains to be seen if he can do the same against Leon Edwards around five years later at UFC 262.

Edited by Jack Cunningham