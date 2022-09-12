Watch: Nate Diaz happily shakes hands, poses for selfies with fans after UFC 279 win

Nate Diaz's potential concluding UFC act came against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 this past weekend. The two veterans battled it out, but 'El Cucuy' was unable to deny Diaz a fitting ending in what was seemingly his final outing in the octagon.

Diaz submitted Ferguson in the fourth round of the main event via guillotine choke. The submission had a special Diaz touch as the iconic flex on the ground returned with his opponent still in his clutches. After his win, the Stockton native received a lot of love from his fans as the party began in Sin City.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by InsideFighting, Diaz is seen walking through a packed casino lobby as his team members and security personnel walk alongside him. Fans can be seen surrounding the legendary fighter as he obliges them with waves and selfies.

Diaz remained titleless throughout his UFC career, failing to win gold during his stints in the lightweight and welterweight divisions across the past decade. However, fans can be heard in the video chanting to the tune of the uncrowned champion:

"The champ is here! THE CHAMP IS HERE!"

UFC lightweight Bobby Green also featured in the video in a notable pink suit as he met his colleague and friend to congratulate him on his victory. All throughout, Diaz is seen in good spirits as he closes out a significant chapter of his career.

Watch the video below:

Nate Diaz reveals future plans outside the UFC

Amidst much speculation about his next destination, Nate Diaz cleared the air himself after his 22nd career victory. The Stockton native addressed the crowd as he spoke to Joe Rogan in his post-fight octagon interview:

"I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport. How you're supposed to do it. Because Conor McGregor didn't know how to do it. And none of these other fighters know how to do it."

Diaz signaled his intention to step on canvases other than the octagon and promised to dominate in a way that other UFC fighters haven't. Chief among them is Conor McGregor and his infamous foray into boxing against the legendary Floyd Mayweather.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC279 Nate Diaz has his eyes on another sport Nate Diaz has his eyes on another sport 👀 #UFC279 https://t.co/CzWwztX5gR

Nate Diaz also recently launched his own fight promotion, Real Fight, Inc., which may be an indication of things to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard