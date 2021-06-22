Watch: Nate Diaz lights up a joint as he arrives at the venue for UFC 263 weigh-ins 

UFC superstar Nate Diaz proved why he gets the loudest cheer whenever he goes at UFC 263. His fight against Leon Edwards was one for the ages as they engaged in a five-round battle.

He couldn't finish him and lost the fight, but a late flurry from Nate Diaz was enough for his fans, who were present in large numbers. The fight was preceded by a legendary moment in the pre-fight press conference when the Stockton native lit up a joint in typical Nate Diaz fashion.

That prompted huge cheers from the crowd who hadn't seen anything like it ever before. However, Diaz, who is notoriously famous for his marijuana consumption, uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, which showed that he was high during the weigh-ins as well.

The four-minute-long video shows Diaz arriving at the venue for the official UFC 263 weigh-ins, and he proceeds to light up a joint before entering the building. This prompted some cheers from his entourage, who were there to support him.

Even his weigh-in got the loudest cheer of them all while some sporadic boos greeted his opponent Edwards. It was the kind of reaction only the Diaz brothers could get, and deservedly so.

Nate Diaz and his epic flurry against Leon Edwards

This fight was already an anomaly as it was the first time that a fight was scheduled for five rounds but wasn't a title fight or the main event. However, it all made sense as Nate Diaz came alive in the final two rounds.

Edwards dominated most of the fight and won the first four rounds, but people could see Diaz landing more and more shots as the fight progressed. The fight reached the fifth round, and as it was ending, Diaz landed his signature Stockton Slap.

However, that was just a setup for a left cross, and Nate Diaz put all of his power behind it. Edwards was badly hurt and wobbled, while Diaz proceeded to point and mock him. It was a reminder to his fans that he did his best work in the final rounds.

Ariel Helwani believes the final minute of Nate Diaz's fight with Leon Edwards encapsulates why Diaz is a fan favorite 💯 #UFC263



He might've won the fight if he tried, but nevertheless, he won over all of the crowd present in the building and proved why he is one of the best to do it.

