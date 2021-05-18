Watch: Nate Diaz posts training footage as he gets ready for 'war' at UFC 263

Nate Diaz is set to face Leon Edwards on the main card for UFC 263. Ahead of the June 12th pay-per-view event, Diaz recently posted a vlog on his YouTube channel titled: "Road 2 War."

Nate Diaz, a Gracie Jiu-Jitsu black belt, trains at the Nick Diaz Academy in Stockton, California. The coveted gym is home to several notable athletes, including former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez, who was seen sparring with Diaz in his recent YouTube vlog.

UFC veteran Nick Diaz and striking coach Richard Perez were also seen holding mitts for Nate in the latest vlog during a training session.

Check out Nate Diaz's latest YouTube vlog below:

Nate Diaz was initially slated to fight on the UFC 262 fight card. However, the Stockton native was forced to pull out of the bout due to an undisclosed injury. The UFC later announced that Diaz would face 'Rocky' at UFC 263 instead of the co-main event slot at UFC 262.

"I've been a lot more real than other fighters," said Nate in an interview with ESPN. "I'm putting my middle finger up, saying, 'F--- you,' and they're sitting there like we're not even fighting. No, we are fighting. And this will remind you of that real quick. These other guys are trying to make this a sport, but I'm just keeping it real with what the hell is going on."

When was Nate Diaz last seen inside the UFC octagon?

Nate Diaz stepped on to the UFC canvas to face Jorge Masvidal for the BMF (Baddest Motherf**ker) title at UFC 244 in 2019. The TUF season 5 winner lost the five-round main event via TKO due to a doctor's stoppage.

One year ago today, @TheRock strapped the BMF belt on @GamebredFighter, who defeated Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event. pic.twitter.com/ilKRYiAzWw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 2, 2020

Following the controversial stoppage, Diaz sat out on the sidelines for more than a year, awaiting the right opponent. In an interview with ESPN, the former lightweight stated his willingness to fight Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira next. However, Diaz clearly mentioned that he would prefer if the bouts were contested in the welterweight division.

Nate Diaz had to opt for a bout against Britain's Leon Edwards with Poirier and Oliveira being pre-occupied in their respective lightweight careers. The decision appears to be a wise one for Diaz as a victory would propel him into title contention immediately.

Win or lose on June 12th, Nate Diaz will have a surfeit of interesting matchups in the 155-lbs as well as the 170-lbs weight divisions.