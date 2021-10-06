Watch: Nate Diaz releases Part 1 of behind-the-scenes footage from UFC 266

Nate Diaz has released the first part of behind-the-scenes footage from the recently concluded UFC 266 pay-per-view. Diaz released an eleven-minute-long video on his official channel.

Here's the clip from Nate Diaz's official YouTube channel:

In the video, Nate Diaz is seen interacting with fans as he makes his way into the arena. The younger Diaz brother was also spotted in his protege Nick Maximov's locker room ahead of his fight against Cody Brundage.

Diaz was also seen showcasing some last-minute drills and giving Maximov advice moments before he made his walkout. The first part of the UFC 266 video primarily focuses on Diaz's bond with Maximov. The second part of the series is likely to showcase more behind-the-scenes footage from Nick Diaz's locker room ahead of his fight against Robbie Lawler.

Nate Diaz's older brother Nick made his octagon return at UFC 266 after six years away from MMA

At the UFC 266 pay-per-view, Nick Diaz made his return to fighting for the first time since his iconic showdown with Anderson Silva. Nick faced his former foe Robbie Lawler, whom he had beaten 17 years ago.

The older Diaz brother put on an impressive performance on the night and landed some solid shots on Lawler, despite not being the best version of himself. While Diaz looked slow compared to his usual self, the Stockton native managed to steal the show. According to the UFC's official stats, Diaz had the upper hand in striking exchanges with Robbie Lawler in the first two rounds.

Also Read

In the third frame, Lawler connected with a big shot to Diaz, who fell to the canvas. Sensing the end was near, the Stockton native decided not to get back up. The referee ended the bout and announced Robbie Lawler as the winner via third-round TKO. Despite a loss on his UFC return, Nick Diaz displayed the same charm that captivated fight audiences during his peak.

Fans would love to see Diaz return to the octagon and many names have been suggested as potential opponents. Fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen recently claimed that Diaz should fight Jorge Masvidal.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh