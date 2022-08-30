Watch: Nate Diaz's hilarious reaction to a fan claiming to be Conor McGregor's cousin

Nate Diaz had a hilarious response for a fan while attending the UFC 276 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In a video shared by @mmapack on Instagram, a fan can be heard hollering at Diaz, claiming to be a cousin of Irish star Conor McGregor. This was after the Stockton native walked past him in the arena.

The fan received a hilarious and instinctive response from Diaz, who said:

"F*** your cousin."

Watch the video below:

Nate Diaz loves interacting with fans and is known for his shenanigans at sporting events. In December last year, the UFC superstar was spotted throwing a fake punch at a fan in attendance at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, where Jake Paul fought Tyron Woodley in a rematch.

Diaz's actions resulted in the fan flinching hard and spilling his drink. The video was also shared by Dana White on Instagram:

When Nate Diaz shot down talks of a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, claiming the Irishman 'sucks'

Nate Diaz is gearing up for the last fight of his UFC contract against rising welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. However, before the fight was booked, the Stockton native made it clear that he was willing to fight anyone the UFC throws at him, with the exception of Conor McGregor.

In a tweet earlier this year, the 37-year-old stated that the former UFC double-champion "sucks."

"I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up? I’m not fighting Conor he sucks. I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please Thanks"

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor were involved in one of the most famous rivalries in the promotion's history. The pair met twice, with Diaz taking the first bout via second-round submission in March 2016. In August the same year, the Irishman scored a majority decision win in their rematch.

Both fighters struggled to find much success inside the octagon following their second clash. While fans have been eager for a trilogy fight between the two, it seems unlikely that the fight will ever materialize.

Conor McGregor is preparing for his acting debut in Jake Gyllenhaal-led ‘Road House’ ahead of his much-awaited octagon return. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz has expressed a desire to venture into the world of boxing following his clash with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 on September 10.

