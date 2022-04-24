Watch: Nate Diaz shares moment with UFC legend B.J. Penn cage-side at Bellator 279 in Hawaii

Nate Diaz was in attendance at Bellator 279 in Hawaii, where he bumped into a legend of the island state, B.J. Penn.

Diaz was at the event to support his training partner, Yancy Medeiros. While walking with his entourage, the UFC superstar noticed Penn, who was already seated cage-side, and the duo shared a light moment.

Both fighters have had their fair share of rifts with the UFC. Diaz is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the promotion, while Penn was ousted after his run-ins with law enforcement.

Diaz has one fight left on his current contract and has targeted Dustin Poirier as his next opponent. Despite both fighters' willingness to face each other, the UFC has not booked the bout.

Penn is credited with putting Hawaiian MMA on the map and bringing lower weight classes to the mainstream. The K-1 and UFC veteran has a 16-14-2 professional MMA record. He lost his last seven fights in the UFC before leaving the promotion.

Interestingly, Penn has shared the octagon with Nick Diaz, Nate's older brother. The duo locked horns back in 2011 at UFC 137, where Diaz came away with a unanimous decision victory. Their bout was awarded 'Fight of the Night' honors as well.

Nate Diaz fired up after Yancy Medeiros win at Bellator 279

Yancy Medeiros defeated Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision at Bellator 279. The bout served as a promotional debut and a homecoming for Medeiros, whose last fight in Hawaii took place back in 2009. With his most recent victory, ‘The Kid’ put an end to a four-fight losing streak that led to his UFC release.

Medeiros fired up not only his teammate Nate Diaz but also the crowd in attendance with his victory. Diaz can be seen celebrating moments after the judges' verdict was announced.

The win over No.6-ranked Sanchez saw Medeiros' professional record advance to 16-8. The 24-year-old is the latest injection of talent into Bellator's featherweight division. He will be eyeing another top-ranked contender in his next outing.

