Watch: Nate Diaz slaps NELK Boys reporter for asking if he showed up to UFC 276 to watch Sean O'Malley

Nate Diaz slapped NELK Boys reporter Shawny Mack for asking the fighter whether he went to UFC's recently concluded pay-per-view to watch Sean O'Malley. The unpleasant incident occurred backstage during UFC 276.

Diaz and Mack's backstage interaction started cordially. However, things turned sour once the reporter mentioned O'Malley. Diaz responded by telling Mack that he should have been careful with his tweets, before proceeding to slap him.

Brent Welwany @BrentWelwany Shit Nate Diaz slapped that fool lmao Shit Nate Diaz slapped that fool lmao https://t.co/VBtaApEmG3

At this point, it is not clear which tweets of Mack upset the Stockton fighter.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 🏼 ‍♂️ I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊‍♂️ I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunterI apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do 🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 👊🏼 🏃‍♂️

Despite rumors of wanting to cut his ties with the UFC, Diaz is still under contract with the fight promotion.

Nate Diaz is currently on a two-fight skid and hasn't seen a win since 2019. He has lost his last two against Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal via decision and TKO respectively.

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley's latest UFC appearance ended in a no-contest. The bantamweight was on a three-fight win streak on his way to UFC 276.

Sean O'Malley's latest fight ends in a disappointing no contest

Sean O'Malley's latest outing to the octagon ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. O'Malley's opponent Pedro Munhoz was unable to continue the fight after getting poked in the eye during the second round.

The eye poke happened as O'Malley was trying to defend himself from a flurry of punches from Munhoz. O'Malley had his open hands extended to stop the Brazilian from advancing.

Munhoz was given time to recover from the poke, but referee Jason Herzog eventually stopped the contest after the Brazilian told the ringside physician that he was unable to continue the fight.

In his post-fight interview with BT Sports, O'Malley stated that he would have won the fight if the contest had continued:

"Twenty more seconds, they said, it would have been considered a... gone to the score cards which I was completely dominating. I didn't get hit once... I don't know, it sucked. I feel like I dominated the fight. I was finding my range. I had, yeah, one and a half rounds to finish him. I believe I could have done that."

Watch the full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far