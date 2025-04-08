WATCH: Natural brawler Nico Carrillo gets scientific with his cutting elbows against Thai legend Sitthichai in Bangkok duel

Scottish Muay Thai standout Nico Carrillo's bold decision to move up to ONE Championship's featherweight Muay Thai division after starting his tenure in the bantamweight ranks paid off big time at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.

Squaring off against Thai great Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in front of his hometown crowd inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'King of the North' stood unfazed and eagerly took control of the flow of the fight.

In a video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion on Instagram, they posted Carrillo's viciously precise elbow strike that opened a cut on Sitthichai's right eyebrow.

Watch the strike below in slow-mo:

The 26-year-old continued the onslaught well into the second round, using his elbows repeatedly in the clinch to open up 'Killer Kid' for body shots. Carrillo's efforts paid off after dropping Sitthichai with about a minute to spare in the round.

The featherweight Muay Thai newcomer capped off his performance with another shovel hook to Sitthichai's liver for the knockout blow at the 2:20 mark.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.

Nico Carrillo acknowledges his team's support in Sitthichai upset

Nico Carrillo looked like he had returned to prime form by knocking out the fifth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai competitor in Sitthichai. However, he pointed out that he did not do it alone.

Speaking with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in the post-fight interview, Carrillo pointed out how much the people around him contributed to his latest success. He said:

"Thank you so much to my team, [coach] JP [Gallacher] and everybody there at PK, everybody back home at Scotland. Again, my fiancée. I couldn't do it without you. It's called a team for a reason, because together, everyone achieves more."

