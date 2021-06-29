Watch: The UFC's inspiring new teaser for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier quotes a Theodore Roosevelt speech

The UFC has been giving us amazing trailers and teasers for the past few years, and the new promo for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 is no different. In an inspiring montage of visuals, Ron Perlman lends his voice as Dustin Poirier narrates an iconic set of quotes by Theodore Roosevelt called 'The Man in the Arena.'

Watch the video below:

The quotes are from a Theodore Roosevelt speech titled 'Citizenship in a Republic', made in Paris, France, on April 23, 1910. A passage from the speech was the section that is now fondly referred to as 'The Man in the Arena.'

Here is the transcript of the passage in question:

"It is not the critic who counts. Not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood. Who strives valiantly, who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming. But who does actually strive to do the deeds, who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions. Who spends himself in a worthy cause, who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."

Conor McGregor's opponent Dustin Poirier can be heard narrating the passage with some help from Ron Perlman's iconic voice. The visuals, the music and the narration come together to create a truly inspiring piece of art.

Needless to say, this teaser hits all the right spots.

The UFC recently released the first official promo for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 which also left us on the edge of our seats.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will put it all on the line at UFC 264

On July 10, 2021, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor and 'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier will meet in a decisive trilogy fight. A lot lies on the line for both combatants. Conor McGregor is currently 1-2 at lightweight and desperately needs a win. Poirier, on the other hand, is ranked number one in the division and loses a title shot if the Irishman beats him.

Both men will aim to bring the best versions of themselves into the octagon at UFC 264. The winner will most likely face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a title fight. Additionally, the UFC 264 card looks absolutely stacked.

Not only will this fight card sell a huge number of PPVs thanks to the Conor McGregor's presence, but will most likely produce fireworks from start to end.

The #UFC264 main card! 😍



Just 20 days to go! pic.twitter.com/xFbWnzxUEo — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 20, 2021

Who do you see winning the trilogy? Let us know in the comments!

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Avinash Tewari