Watch: Nick Diaz gave Rose Namajunas a congratulatory hug after her title win at UFC 261

Nate and Nick Diaz are known for their unpredictable and sometimes eccentric behavior outside the cage. However, it turns out that Nick Diaz is also the one to give appreciation where it's due. This is exactly what happened backstage at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Nick Diaz met Rose Namajunas backstage and congratulated Rose with a warm hug for the knockout win over Zhang Weili at UFC 261.

Former Strikeforce champion and UFC legend Nick Diaz was one of the high-profile attendees for the UFC's first event with a full audience since March 2020. In a short clip uploaded to YouTube channel UFC Book, Diaz is seen congratulating Rose Namajunas backstage. He appreciated the amazing head kick knockout Rose pulled off against former strawweight champion Zhang Weili in the first round of their championship bout. The win conferred Rose Namajunas the honor of becoming the first woman to win a UFC title twice.

Former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili attempted the second successful defense of her title against Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of UFC 261. Weili had a strong start to the fight with several low kicks. But a lead-leg head kick from Namajunas caught Weili clean on the jaw and resulted in a highlight-reel knockout.

Nick Diaz wants to return to the competition

It appears that Nick Diaz attended the UFC 261 event with a purpose. UFC President Dana White broke the news of Diaz's potential return to the UFC octagon during the UFC 261 post-fight press conference.

The 37-year-old last competed at UFC 183 against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Originally a unanimous decision loss for Nick Diaz, the fight result was overturned to a no-contest after both fighters failed their drug tests.

UFC 183: The Sober Play by Play - Why Anderson Silva vs. Nick Diaz was Closer on Rewatch http://t.co/v9rnzsNEpu pic.twitter.com/EwSiOxwuVV — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 1, 2015

Following news of Diaz's potential comeback, it was reported that a fight between Nick Diaz and UFC's hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev was in the works. However, Diaz's manager Kevin Mubenga shut down the rumors in a statement given to ESPN.

Zero chance Nick Diaz’s return fight will be against Khamzat Chimaev, per his manager.



Spoke to him today. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/D6IY5S5z6J — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 1, 2021

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has shown keen interest in fighting Nick Diaz as well. However, heading right into title contention against much younger fighters after a six-year layoff does not seem to be a valid path for Diaz upon his return. However, Diaz is still one of the bigger names in the MMA community. His former rivals Carlos Condit and Robbie Lawler, with whom he had memorable fights in the past, are still active fighters in the UFC. Booking Diaz against either of these fighters is an assured treat for old-school fans of the sport.