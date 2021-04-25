Watch: Nick Diaz got a huge cheer from the UFC 261 crowd

Former Strikeforce welterweight champion and UFC title challenger Nick Diaz was in attendance for UFC 261 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Nick Diaz last saw action in the octagon six years ago, but fight fans in attendance clearly haven't forgotten about the welterweight star. When the cameras caught a shot of Nick Diaz as he was watching, the Jacksonville crowd gave him a loud welcome back present.

Nick Diaz, the older brother of UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz, fought Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in 2015. Nick Diaz ended up losing via unanimous decision, but his defeat was overturned into a no-contest after Silva tested positive for banned substance drostanolone metabolites, a form of steroids.

Will Nick Diaz return to the UFC?

Fans speculated that Nick Diaz is preparing for a return to combat sports after he sent a cryptic message earlier today. Before UFC 261 started, Nick Diaz posted photos of himself with a caption that read:

"A gentleman never tells."

A gentlemen never tells. pic.twitter.com/q75neBjysB — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) April 24, 2021

Based on the photos he recently posted on Twitter, it's apparent that although Nick Diaz has been inactive for more than six years, he has continued to stay in great shape.

A Diaz brother is going to return at UFC 262

Advertisement

Nick's younger brother Nate Diaz will make his long-awaited octagon comeback at UFC 262 on May 15. He will make history as his co-main event showdown against top contender Leon Edwards is scheduled for five rounds. It will be the first non-title fight outside of the main event to be booked for five rounds.

Nate Diaz last saw action at UFC 244, losing in the main event to Jorge Masvidal due to a doctor's stoppage.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman successfully defended his welterweight crown against Jorge Masvidal by knockout in the main event of UFC 261. If Nate emerges victorious against Edwards next month, he'll be in the mix for a title shot against Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship.