WATCH: Nico Carrillo chalks up his biggest win with picture-perfect elbow shot against legendary Nong-O in Bangkok

Regardless of the sport, young stars will always try to find a way to become a household name and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Nico Carrillo had his moment this past December 2023.

At ONE Friday Fights 46, 'King of the North' shared the Circle with legendary Muay Thai star and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Nong-O aimed to get the best of Carrillo's relative inexperience by slowing the pace down in the hopes of negating the 25-year-old's razor-sharp striking, but soon fell victim to a vicious one-shot elbow that sent him slumping against the corner for a clean knockout.

ONE Championship posted Carrillo's handiwork on Instagram and it looks as devastating as it appears.

The Scottish sensation was already on many fans' radar before the Nong-O contest as he had TKO victories against the likes of Muangthai PK Saenchai and Furkan Karabag.

Nico Carrillo looking to solidify ONE world championship challenge with another big win

Carrillo's next fight will see him fight renowned knockout artist Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Currently ranked as the No. 1 fighter in the Muay Thai bantamweight division, Nico Carrillo is hoping that beating Saemapetch will allow him to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the division's top prize as he stated in a recent interview:

"They've given me the hardest opponents. And I've taken them down one by one. And I'm not just beating these guys, I'm knocking them out cold to get to the top, the No. 1 spot. And for me, as a champion, you'd need to defend your belt against the No.1, that's how it's supposed to be."

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.