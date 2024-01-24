WATCH: Nieky Holzken’s masterclass against fellow legend John Wayne Parr in epic 2021 collision

Muay Thai fighters are some of the most feared athletes on the planet, as they have held some of the most exciting bouts the world has ever seen. ONE Championship has seen many legends of the sport grace its cards.

Two names that stand out are that of Nieky Holzken and John Wayne Parr, who were set on a collision course of epic proportions at ONE on TNT III on April 22, 2021.

Holzken entered the bout off the back of bounce-back victory over Elliot Compton after he fell to Regian Eersel in back-to-back outings for the ONE kickboxing lightweight world championship.

As for ‘The Gunslinger’, it marked his promotional debut and was already two years removed from his last victory, which made this one a must-win for him in pursuit of getting his 100th career triumph.

The two Muay Thai legends were eager to establish their dominance over the other, with Parr being the early aggressor and Holzken responding in kind, though ‘The Natural’ drew first blood by knocking down Parr with a spinning hook kick

Holzken turned up the aggression to 11, eventually putting him away via TKO in the second round. He later showed great respect to the Australian legend.

Holzken eager to replicate success in Japan

The Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, will see Holzken test his mettle once again as he faces Yoshihiro Akiyama in a special rules bout at ONE 165 on Sunday, January 28.

Holzken’s last visit to the 'Land of the Rising Sun' was a memorable one as he won the Glory Welterweight World Championship Tournament final against Joseph Valtellini back in 2013. He looks to be similarly succesful against 'Sexyama'.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.