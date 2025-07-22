[Watch] Nina-Marie Daniele takes off running as bag work with Shara Magomedov gets a little too intense 

Nina-Marie Daniele recently shared a clip of her sparring with Shara Magomedov, which turned out to be a funny moment between the two MMA personalities. Magomedov showcased a wide range of striking techniques, which proved difficult for Daniele to follow. However, she gave it her all to learn his flashy moves.Magomedov is set to make his octagon return in a middleweight bout against Marc-Andre Barriault on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.Daniele recently took to X and shared a clip of her sparring session with Magomedov ahead of his comeback. 'Bullet' helped her hone her striking abilities. She captioned the post:''MMA training with Shara Bullet is TERRIFYING LOL. So excited to see him back in the octagon at UFC Abu Dhabi this Saturday!''Magomedov was undefeated in his professional career and was 4-0 in the UFC before facing Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Page, who moved up a weight class, shocked everyone with his impressive performance, winning via unanimous decision. The 31-year-old Russian will look to get back in the win column when he takes on Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi this Saturday.Daniele, on the other hand, has developed friendly relationships with many UFC superstars by posting entertaining sparring clips on social media. As a result, the 36-year-old earned the Personality of the Year award at the 2024 MMA Awards, defeating renowned figures such as octagon announcer Bruce Buffer and UFC Hall of Famers Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier.When Nina-Marie Daniele responded to an ex-fighter for mocking her on social mediaWhile Nina-Marie Daniele is busy filming content with several UFC stars, some MMA fans have accused her of being the primary cause of fighters' losses in the octagon, referring to it as the 'Nina Drama curse.' For context, Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland lost their belts at UFC 313 and UFC 312, respectively, after shooting with Daniele.Earlier this year, former UFC women's strawweight fighter Diana Belbita trolled Daniele on X, citing the curse. That didn't sit well with the 36-year-old, who responded by writing:''I respect you as a fighter so I won’t say anything bad. How am I a curse when I filmed as many videos with Alex as I did with Ankalaev? Please elaborate. You should focus more on training and less on tweeting negativity. Focus on your fight with Dione Barbosa… you have a tough challenge ahead. Wish you the best''