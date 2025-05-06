WATCH: Nong-O Hama, Tye Ruotolo headline all the pulsating action from an electric ONE Fight Night 31 card in Bangkok

Nong-O Hama and Tye Ruotolo were undoubtedly among the standout competitors at ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday, May 2, delivering show-stealing performances in their respective matchups.

In front of a lively crowd at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, both athletes rose to the occasion with valiant efforts that saw them emerge victorious.

Watch the full event highlights uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel below:

For Nong-O, the road to redemption wasn't easy as he squared off once again with No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the affair's headliner.

Determined to avenge this narrow split decision loss to his compatriot this past February, the Thai legend came out aggressive from the outset, setting a furious pace and firing off his signature combinations.

On the other hand, Kongthoranee employed a more tactical game plan, choosing his counters with precision.

The momentum shifted midway through the second round when Kongthoranee rocked Nong-O with a powerful left hand. But instead of folding, the latter answered back with ferocity, landing punishing body kicks that signaled he wasn't going away quietly.

The third frame saw a flurry of high-octane exchanges, but Nong-O's superior technique and pinpoint offense gave him the edge. All three judges awarded the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion the unanimous decision, sealing his hard-earned win.

Tye Ruotolo gets the last laugh on Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

In the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31, Tye Ruotolo retained the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title with a dominant performance over Canadian rival Dante Leon in their long-awaited trilogy bout.

The American phenom was in complete control, launching wave after wave of attacks from multiple positions. Leon did his best to defend but struggled to contain Ruotolo's pressure and failed to generate any meaningful advances.

Ultimately, Ruotolo's calculated aggression and technical mastery earned him a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

