WATCH: Oleksandr Usyk launches a missile while visiting Ukrainian soldiers on battleground 

Oleksandr Usyk has taken the time to visit Ukrainian soldiers and try to boost their morale as they continue to fight in the war against Russia.

The heavyweight champion had previously joined the country's territorial defense forces alongside boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko and Bellator champion Yaroslav Amasov in 2022. Usyk had to be convinced by several of his friends, who had also joined the army, to leave the defense force in order to train for his previous bouts with Anthony Joshua.

During Usyk's recent visit, he was captured firing a missile in the company of Ukrainian soldiers. The footage was uploaded to Twitter by boxing journalist Michael Benson.

"Oleksandr Usyk launching a missile while visiting Ukrainian soldiers this week"

[🎥 Advokatii] Oleksandr Usyk launching a missile while visiting Ukrainian soldiers this week…

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury were in talks earlier this year about a possible heavyweight clash, but negotiations broke down over reasons that remain unclear.

Usyk has now been ordered to face Daniel Dubois, who has held the WBA (regular) title since 2022. The pair have been told by the WBA to reach an agreement by the end of May so proceedings can continue.

The failure to secure a fight between 'The Gypsy King' and Oleksandr Usyk is a symptom of the main problem in boxing right now. Fans of the "sweet science" have grown tired of the best boxers in the world being unable to come to an agreement over fight contracts, a problem that MMA does not appear to suffer from.

Oleksandr Usyk remains No.1 Pound-for-Pound boxer in the world according to Ring Magazine

Ring Magazine, a leading publication in the world of boxing, released their latest top 10 pound-for-pound boxers in the world following Gervonta Davis' recent win over Ryan Garcia. Davis entered the list at No.10, making his debut on the list, with his impressive performance against Garcia no doubt catching the eye of those at Ring Magazine.

The current WBA (super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight world champion, Oleksandr Usyk, remains at the top of the list. His successive wins over Anthony Joshua in 2021 and 2022 proved enough for 'The Cat' to earn a spot atop the P4P list.

Interestingly, Tyson Fury is nowhere to be found in the top 10, despite his sheer dominance over the past few years. Boxing journalist Michael Benson uploaded the Ring Magazine P4P top 10 to Twitter.

📋 Gervonta Davis has now entered the Ring Magazine pound-for-pound top ten…
1️⃣🇺🇦 Oleksandr Usyk
2️⃣🇯🇵 Naoya Inoue
3️⃣🇺🇸 Terence Crawford
4️⃣🇺🇸 Errol Spence
5️⃣🇲🇽 Canelo Alvarez
6️⃣🇷🇺 Dmitry Bivol
7️⃣🇺🇦 Vasyl Lomachenko
8️⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Josh Taylor
9️⃣🇺🇸 Jermell Charlo
🔟🇺🇸 Gervonta Davis

