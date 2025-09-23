WATCH: ONE Championship drops ONE 173 vlog ahead of massive event

The ONE Championship's hotly anticipated return to Japan, ONE 173, is loaded with some of the biggest martial arts superstars on the planet, and each one of them is all fired up to bag a sensational win inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Ad

Featuring six world title fights across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing, including a massive ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification war between divisional king Superbon and interim champ Masaaki Noiri, the card should deliver high-octane action from start to finish on Sunday, November 16.

The world's largest martial arts organization uploaded a clip onto its YouTube channel (@ONEChampionship) to give fight fans worldwide a behind-the-scenes look at the fiery ONE 173 Press Conference that took place on Thursday, September 11.

Ad

Trending

In the clip, Marat Grigorian and Rukiya Anpo, who collide in a featherweight kickboxing matchup, traded barbs backstage, continuing on their war of words that lit up the press conference during the live broadcast a couple of weeks back.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Also, Noiri shared his honor of leading the line for Japanese warriors on fight night, while being excited to compete alongside his Team Vasileus stablemates, Yuki Yoza and Takeru Segawa, on the same spectacle.

Ad

Also featured in the short video were three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex, former K-1 champion Kana Morimoto, Bosnian-Canadian knockout machine Denis Puric, and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Watch the full 16-minute clip here:

Ad

Confirmed lineup for ONE 173 so far

Superbon vs. Masaaki Noiri (ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification)

Oumar Kane (c) vs. Anatoly Malykhin (ONE heavyweight MMA world title)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Nong-O Hama (ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title)

Christian Lee (c) vs. Alibeg Rasulov (ONE lightweight MMA world title)

Nadaka vs. Numsurin Chor Ketwina (inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title)

Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Joshua Pacio (ONE flyweight MMA world title)

Ad

Takeru Segawa vs. Denis Puric (kickboxing - flyweight)

Yuki Yoza vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 (kickboxing - bantamweight)

Stamp Fairtex vs. Kana Morimoto (kickboxing - atomweight)

Marat Grigorian vs. Rukiya Anpo (kickboxing - featherweight)

Wei Rui vs. Hiroki Akimoto (kickboxing - bantamweight)

Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin vs. Jake Peacock (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Ritu Phogat (MMA - atomweight)

Giancarlo Bodoni vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (submission grappling - middleweight)

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and onefc.com for more fight announcements for ONE 173. Fight fans eager to catch the card live and in person can secure their seats here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.