WATCH: ONE Championship previews colossal matchup between grappling giants ‘Buchecha’ and ‘Reug Reug’

ONE Championship shared an in-depth preview of the upcoming heavyweight MMA matchup between Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

On Friday, August 4, ONE Championship will showcase a ten-fight event inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Although the two world championship bouts are the primary focus, several matchups on the undercard could steal the show, including a potential heavyweight number-one contender bout between ‘Buchecha’ and ‘Reug Reug.’

The intriguing heavyweight matchup features a BJJ legend (Almeida) and a Senegalese wrestler who has fallen in love with his striking power (Kane). ONE recently provided a detailed breakdown on YouTube of the must-see fight with the caption saying:

“Preview the titanic heavyweight MMA clash between Senegalese wrestling sensation "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane and BJJ legend Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4!”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida made his ONE Championship debut in September 2021. Since then, the 17x BJJ world champion has established a record of 4-0, with every win in the first round. He last fought in August 2022, defeating former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko with a first-round heel hook.

Meanwhile, ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane fought under the ONE banner for the first time in January 2021. The hard-hitting Senegalese heavyweight holds a promotional record of 4-1, with three wins by KO/TKO. He is riding a two-fight win streak after taking out Batradz Gazzaev and Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.