ONE Fight Night 13 preview and predictions: Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida vs. Oumar Kane

It’s been an interesting year for ONE Championship’s heavyweight division in 2023 thus far, and the action will continue brewing from where it left off in under 48 hours.

Anatoly Malykhin unified the heavyweight world title with a total destruction of Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22. Last month, Iranian hulk Amir Alikabari sent Dustin Joynson into an alternate universe with his crushing knockout.

At ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, August 4, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida makes his eagerly awaited return against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

Though there might not be any bad blood between these two heavyweight tanks, the chance to position themself as a frontrunner for 'Sladkiy’s' ONE heavyweight world title could make this contest a bullish duel from start to finish.

Both men, of course, have been on an absolute tear in their respective tenures so far, which only makes this duel even more electrifying.

The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion enjoys a perfect 4-0 run while the Senegalese destroyer has two wins each, sandwiched between a loss to former title challenger Kirill Grishenko.

Before they throw it down inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the ONE Championship Sportskeeda MMA analysts previews this titanic clash that will be available to North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers in U.S. primetime on August 4.

Mike Murillo: ‘Buchecha’ by first-round submission

A battle among the big boys traditionally does not last long and I expect the same for this fight, with ‘Buchecha’ winning over Kane by submission.

The American-based athlete finished all of his four previous fights inside the opening round and I would not be surprised if he does the same against ‘Reug Reug’.

The American Top Team and Evolve MMA affiliate’s extensive Brazilian jiu-jitsu experience is proving to be potent now that he is competing in mixed martial arts. It has left his opponents puzzled.

However, I see the Senegalese giving a better challenge than his opposite number’s previous opponents because of his wrestling background coupled with his stand-up game. Heck, he could even put the Brazilian star into a bind early in the contest.

In the end though, Almeida will rise up to that challenge, make full use of his strong suits, and go for the submission victory.

Vince Richards: ‘Buchecha’ by second-round submission

Heavyweight matchups are always the most unpredictable ones in martial arts. Through their sheer size and strength, one shot could easily turn the tide or even end the match.

The fight between ‘Buchecha’ and ‘Reug Reug’ is certainly an intriguing matchup because both fighters are excellent grapplers, but both also have thunder in their hands.

Kane is a dangerous grappler with massive power on his punches, but we’ve seen that he could gas out quickly due to his sheer aggressiveness. Almeida, meanwhile, is a cunning artist who can easily dictate the pace of the match.

The Sao Paulo native is also a 17-time BJJ world champion and it’s certain that he’d like to bring this match to the ground. We haven’t seen much of the Brazilian legend’s improved boxing, so he might just show the world that he can trade leather with the best of them.

Nevertheless, I expect this match to go to the ground and Almeida forcing ‘Reug Reug’ to tap one way or another.

Ted Razon: ‘Buchecha’ by second-round submission

As far as I see it, ‘Buchecha’ will keep his undefeated record intact against the wrestling powerhouse.

However, I think the Brazilian’s string of first-round finishes might be in jeopardy since the proud Senegalese warrior is as tough as they come and will be the most dangerous in the first five minutes of this bout.

Once ‘Reug Reug’ decides to clinch near the ring ropes, I expect the Brazilian to pull guard or dive straight for his opponent’s legs, similar to the Kirill Grishenko fight.

Then again, ‘Reug Reug’s brute strength should compensate for his lack of BJJ experience, and he could use that to power out of precarious positions the BJJ black belt will put him in.

‘Reug Reug’s conditioning has hurt him in the past, and he’ll likely blow his gas tank early defending his foe’s submissions. I see the latter submitting him from the mount in the second round via an arm-triangle choke.

James De Rozario: ‘Buchecha’ by first-round KO

We all know what unfolds when the talk of the town is about a heavyweight battle between two clinical grapplers – a striking fiesta.

Yes, that is how I see the plot taking place when these two ground game maestros meet inside a stadium rich with some of the best knockouts in martial arts history.

Truthfully, it shouldn't come as a bolt from the blue. Both men will want to close the distance immediately behind their haymakers before attempting to take the bout to the ground.

I see 'Buchecha' excelling in that despite Kane's wrestling background. The latter should make life difficult for the Brazilian, though.

Kane will attempt to regain his feet from a tight spot at the ropes. However, the 17-time BJJ world champion would catch him flush with a knee or an uppercut during that barter to achieve a career-first knockout.