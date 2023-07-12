‘Buchecha’ won’t underestimate ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE Fight Night 13: “He fought tough opponents”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is making the next step in his career as a mixed martial artist.

Transitioning to the sport as one of the very best submission grapplers to ever step onto the mats, the Brazilian has produced a flawless start to his run in MMA. With four consecutive first-round finishes, Almeida has taken the last year to continue evolving his overall skill set, gaining more experience in the gym before carefully taking his next step.

Though he has stressed that he is in no rush to make it to the top, the next challenge has arrived at his doorstep in the form of Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane. Finally meeting Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 after their several scheduled and cancelled fights, Almeida believes that he is well prepared to take a step-up in the level of competition that he has been facing.

With four wins under the ONE Championship banner, Senegalese wrestling tank ‘Reug Reug’ is a physical force for any heavyweight in the world to try and deal with, a challenge that will test Almeida’s skills in multiple ways.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about his opponent and what he brings to the table for their clash at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok:

“I think he's a great guy. He fought tough opponents. He fought really high-level athletes. And he has a lot of wins in ONE Championship.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

