Watch: Jonathan Haggerty's blistering, high-speed kicks

British Muay Thai keeps kicking forward with Jonathan Haggerty. The young ONE Championship striker recently showed off his incredible kicking abilities in an Instagram video uploaded by the Asian promotion.

Watch Haggerty's immense striking skills in the video below:

"'The General' doesn't need this sped up!"

Jonathan Haggerty has some incredibly fast and powerful kicks. The Englishman has power, stamina and speed, which he shows all of in this clip.

After dropping two fights against Muay Thai great Rodtang, he has now, impressively, recorded three consecutive wins, including a memorable victory over Lumpinee Stadium Champion Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy.

This English-born Muay Thai fighter has had an incredible career in ONE Championship and he keeps looking to the future. The young man recently suggested that fans should keep an eye out for his next fight announcement.

He wrote on Instagram:

"I'm back! Fight announcement coming soon! Your all gonna like this one."

Jonathan Haggerty's next fight

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty will be having a fight booked soon. It could potentially be on ONE Championship's April 22 fight card, which so far looks very Muay Thai and Kickboxing heavy.

He could perhaps be looking to avenge a loss to Suplerlek, who is ranked in the top five alongside him. Panpayak is also one of the top-ranked Muay Thai fighter whom Haggerty is yet to face. He was previously scheduled to face Elias Mahmoudi, but the fight was canceled.

It's entirely possible Haggerty will change sports for his next bout as well. Kickboxing would certainly be a natural move. ONE Championship has a stacked flyweight division that 'The General' may enjoy spending some time in.

In the past, Haggerty has also teased a move to MMA. On Instagram last year, he posted a video of himself drilling punches with an adjusted stance, going for a takedown and then following it with ground-and-pound.

Another video from this year showed the British fighter practicing takedown defense. It is entirely possible that Haggerty's next fight will be in Muay Thai, Kickboxing or Mixed Martial Arts.

He has even asked for a mixed rules contest like the one we saw at ONE X featuring Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson.

Who knows what the future of Haggerty will be. Whatever it holds, fans will no doubt be excited to see him back in the circle.

