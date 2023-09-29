WATCH: ONE Fight Night 14 ceremonial weigh-ins with final weight and hydration results

Things are about to hit a crescendo for the stacked ONE Fight Night 14 card.

The fighters of the historic Friday event had their first official face-offs during the ceremonial weigh-ins, a day before they trade shots at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Main event stars Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee had a rather affable stare-down before their match for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title. Ham, who looked to have a height disadvantage, stood on her tiptoes to look Stamp at eye-level leading to a smile from both fighters.

The direct opposite, however, was seen between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan. The old rivals will challenge for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title, two years after they first met at Who’s Number One in 2021.

Kelly shot daggers in Khan’s direction that filled the stage with a tense atmosphere.

ONE Championship uploaded the entire event on YouTube:

“Just ONE night before ONE Championship's explosive September 29 event, superstars Stamp Fairtex, Ham Seo Hee, Smilla Sundell, Allyica Hellen Rodrigues, Danielle Kelly, and more take center stage for the official ONE Fight Night 14 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs!”

ONE Fight Night 14 is ONE Championship’s ninth Amazon card of the year and features four all-female bouts as the headliners.

The third world title fight in the card features Smilla Sundell defending her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

ONE Fight Night 14 final weight and hydration results

Here are all of the fighters’ official weight and hydration results for ONE Fight Night 14.

MMA - Atomweight (Over 105 - 115 lbs)

Stamp Fairtex (115.00 lbs, 1.0207) vs. Ham Seo Hee (114.50 lbs, 1.0087)

Muay Thai - Strawweight (Over 115 - 125 lbs)

Smilla Sundell (124.25 lbs, 1.0140) vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (122.75 lbs, 1.0036)

Submission Grappling - Atomweight (Over 105 - 115 lbs)

Danielle Kelly (114.75 lbs, 1.0229) vs. Jessa Khan (115.00 lbs, 1.0070)

Special Rules Striking - Catchweight (129 lbs)*

Xiong Jing Nan (129.00 lbs, 1.0248) vs. Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak (124.50 lbs, 1.0107)

MMA - Bantamweight (Over 135 - 145 lbs)

John Lineker (144.75 lbs, 1.0078) vs. Stephen Loman (145.00 lbs, 1.0095)

Muay Thai - Lightweight (Over 155 - 170 lbs)

Dmitry Menshikov (168.75 lbs, 1.0074) vs. Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong (169.25 lbs, 1.0214)

MMA - Lightweight (Over 155 - 170 lbs)

Eduard Folayang (168.75 lbs, 1.0018) vs. Amir Khan (169.00 lbs, 1.0095)

MMA - Heavyweight (Over 225 - 265 lbs)

Mauro Cerilli (253.75 lbs, 1.0049) vs. Paul Elliott (235.00 lbs, 1.0214)

Muay Thai - Bantamweight (Over 135 - 145 lbs)

Asa Ten Pow (144.25 lbs, 1.0222) vs. Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon (144.25 lbs, 1.0241)

MMA - Lightweight (Over 155 - 170 lbs)

Blake Cooper (167.25 lbs, 1.0116) vs. Maurice Abevi (169.25 lbs, 1.0233)