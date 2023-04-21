WATCH: ONE Fight Night 9 event week vlog featuring Nong-O and Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will defend his belt against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in pursuit of his 11th straight victory in ONE Championship tonight in Bangkok.

Before the two warriors step into the ONE Championship ring to trade blows, the promotion uploaded a special event week vlog featuring the two athletes, as well as other big name fighters on the card, on its official YouTube channel.

Fans can watch the entirety of the vlog here:

In the video, Nong-O can be seen hanging out with his family while training with his two sons at home in Thailand. Nong-O appears jovial and relaxed heading into the fight with Haggerty, which makes him very dangerous.

They say that in combat sports, happy fighters are dangerous fighters, and Nong-O will have the chance to prove that tonight.

Nong-O said that at the end of the night, he will still be champion:

“Jonathan Haggerty is a worthy opponent for me. He is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. He is a British superstar. He said he is going to take the world title from me. Impossible. He has never faced a killer like me.”

Meanwhile, Haggerty arrived in Bangkok with swagger, decked out in bling and wearing a load of confidence in his stride. Haggerty revealed he has been in Thailand for at least two weeks now leading up to the fight, which has helped him acclimate to Thailand’s vastly different climate.

Nong-O Hama and Jonathan Haggerty will lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9, set for the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium tonight, April 21. The event will stream live and for free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

