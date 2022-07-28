Watch: When a 16-year-old Stephen Thompson brutalized "disrespectful" opponent who was messing with his sister

Stephen Thompson has had a long and successful career in the UFC. Before transitioning to MMA, 'Wonderboy' had an illustrious kickboxing career that led to a record of 57-0. With that kickboxing career came a variety of intriguing stories and experiences.

Thompson recently posted a story on YouTube about his earliest days as a kickboxer. 'Wonderboy' apparently had to fight someone who was romantically talking to his sister at the time. During the YouTube video, the UFC welterweight detailed the story by saying:

"In this fight, in particular, I'm fighting a guy named JR Benard. Now a little history behind it. This guy was a very cocky fighter, very cocky fighter. He had just got done beating my dad's instructor... Not only did he beat him, but he did it in a very unrespectful way.

"After he was just kinda showboating and stuff like that... My sister was talking to him a little bit, like talking talking to him a little bit, I think leading up to this fight, and this was another reason I had to go all out on this guy."

Thompson went on to watch the full fight where he brutally beat his opponent. 'Wonderboy' has come a long way since that fight, but it's incredible to hear about this rare story of his journey.

Watch Stephen Thompson breakdown the kickboxing fight below:

Stephen Thompson says he now needs the same mindset he had during kickboxing fight

Thompson has lost his last two UFC fights and at 39-years-old, needs to change something if he plans to become a champion before retiring. In the video above, 'Wonderboy' said he was motivated due to the situation with his opponent, his dad's instructor, and his sister.

During the same video, Thompson had this to say about needing to bring that mindset back:

"Watching this fight, it fires me up. I gotta get back to this kinda mindset. I just went through puberty, so I had that new sense of testosterone flowing through my body. I was relentless, nonstop, after this guy. That's how I used to fight as an amateur."

Thompson is now ranked No. 7 in the UFC rankings. With few contenders available, it would likely only take him two wins to earn another title shot. Only time will tell if 'Wonderboy' can pull off the underdog story, similar to Glover Teixeira.

