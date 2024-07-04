ONE Championship heavyweight MMA star Oumar Kane is set to showcase his fearsome power once more inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Posting a record of 5-1 through six contests, 'Reug Reug' has produced three highlight-reel-worthy TKO finishes against Alain Ngalani, Patrick Schmid, and Batradz Gazzaev.

ONE Championship saw fit to remind fans of Kane's impressive power that even left former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks surprised back in August 2023 ahead of ONE Fight Night 13 where they both featured in high-profile matchups.

While fans are greatly familiar with his exploits in the sport of MMA, the 971 MMA/Black Panther Sports product will try his hand at kickboxing as he takes on fellow Senegalese heavyweight Boucher Ketchup at ONE Fight Night 23.

Boucher Ketchup fired up to have ONE Championship debut against Oumar Kane

For Ketchup, his kickboxing bout with Oumar Kane will mark his first outing under the world's largest martial arts promotion, and though some might wonder how ready he is, Ketchup is bringing with him insane confidence.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Ketchup made his case as to why his expectedly hard-hitting clash with Oumar Kane is a must-watch affair for fans all over the world:

"I'm known in Senegal for the electrifying atmosphere I bring to combat sports, from the press to face-off until the arena. It's never a dull moment when [I'm] around!"

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

