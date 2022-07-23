Watch: Paddy Pimblett "can't stop laughing" after hilarious prank on Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett couldn't hold his laughter during an interview with BT Sport after his hilarious handshake prank during UFC London weigh-ins on his opponent Jordan Leavitt.

Although they were once respectful towards one another, 'The Baddy' and 'The Monkey King' have become much more hostile as their main card fight edges closer. The pair believe they can find holes in their opponent's game plan and come away with their hands raised after they meet on July 23.

While speaking with Adam Catterall ahead of his fight at UFC London this weekend, Paddy Pimblett couldn't contain himself and burst out laughing at the trick he had just played on his opponent.

The Brit already believes he's in Jordan Leavitt's head and expects a quick night on Saturday. Despite his intentions, the Liverpool-native must take this fight seriously, as the man standing across from Pimblett carries an impressive 10-1 record in MMA.

Hailing from Syndicate MMA, Leavitt has never been finished throughout his five-year career in the sport and is 3-1 after making the jump over to the UFC. Although Leavitt has fought other high-level talent, 'The Baddy' could be his toughest test to date, and it remains to be seen how well he will deal with a hostile crowd.

Watch Paddy Pimblett catch Jordan Leavitt with an instant-classic prank in the video below:

Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, and the rest of UFC London

Fans know Paddy Pimblett will be competing in his third UFC bout this weekend when he takes on Jordan Leavitt, but what other fights should they be looking out for on the card?

Tom Aspinall will look to cement his place in the top 5 of the heavyweight division when he faces his toughest test to date in the card's main event: the No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes.

Chris Curtis will fill in for the injured Darren Till to face Jack Hermanson in the co-main event. Alexander Gustafsson is also set to return to the Octagon and lock horns with the durable Nikita Krylov.

Molly McCann hopes to break into the top 15 at flyweight in what will likely be a brawl with the athletic Hannah Goldy. In addition to this bout, grappling wizard Paul Craig will look to move one step closer to a shot at Jiri Prochazka when he meets Volkan Oezdemir at UFC London.

Mohammad Mokaev, Jai Herbert, Marc Diakiese, Mason Jones, and Nathaniel Wood are all fighters to look out for in the prelims this weekend.

