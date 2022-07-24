Watch: Paddy Pimblett chokes out Jordan Leavitt and 'teabags' him as promised as the O2 Arena goes bananas!

At UFC London on July 23, Paddy Pimblett earned a second-round submission over the tricky Jordan Leavitt, and as promised, 'The Baddy' delivered the infamous 'teabag' celebration to his opponent.

In his first three fights inside the octagon, the 27-year-old has earned two dominant submissions and a devastating knockout. In addition 'The Monkey King', Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas both succumbed to the overwhelming style of the scouser.

In what was considered his toughest challenge to date in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett passed the test with flying colors. After finishing the American, 'The Baddy' 'teabbaged' him, which fans can see in the video below.

Both men had their moments in round one, quickly engaging in multiple grappling exchanges. While he potentially lost the round, Pimblett ended it in a dangerous position, raining down strikes on the submission expert.

The second round started similar to the first, but this time, it was clear the Liverpudlian was getting the better of the wrestling. He proved that when he locked up a body triangle, trapping Leavitt's arm in the process.

Shortly after locking up the dominant position, Paddy Pimblett sunk in a rear naked choke, and to add insult to injury, the NewGen representative squatted down above his opponent and performed the 'teabag'.

What's next for Paddy Pimblett after Jordan Leavitt win?

Despite not fulfilling his promise to knock out Leavitt, Paddy Pimblett came away with an impressive submission victory. This has many fans asking: what's next for the talented lightweight?

The Brit is knocking on the door of the top 15 in his division, but he must first sit down with Dana White and the UFC to discuss a new deal before fighting anybody of note. His $12k to show, $12k to win contract is outdated for somebody of his talent and fame, so the scouser should expect talks with the promotion soon.

Although he has looked like a true contender in his relatively short UFC career, Paddy 'The Baddy' currently sits unranked in one of the most competitive divisions in the sport.

In a weight class where Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, and Dan Hooker are all positioned outside the top 10, anybody would have a tough time competing.

However, the 155 pound fighter believes in his ability to contend with anybody, having likely envisioned himself as a future lightweight champion in the company. His next outing will likely be against a favorable matchup, given the UFC's desire to grow his name value, but it is unclear when fans will next see him inside the cage.

