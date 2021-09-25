Watch: Paige VanZant joins Jorge Masvidal and American Top Team to attack Chris Jericho at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam 

Paige VanZant made an appearance at the wrestling event AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. She was accompanied by her husband Austin Vanderford and other MMA fighters like Junior dos Santos, Jorge Masvidal and Andrei Arlovski. Footage from the taped event, which eventually aired on Friday, was leaked earlier by fans online.

After seeing Dan Lambert, the founder of American Top Team, in trouble, the MMA fighters invaded the show and attacked WWE veteran Chris Jericho.

VanZant also took part in the beatdown, landing multiple body shots on Jericho. What followed was a running knee from Masvidal that knocked Jericho down. It was the same move that helped 'Gambred' win his fight against Ben Askren at UFC 239.

You can take a look at the footage from the AEW event below:

"Andrei Arlovski trading shots with Jake Hager. Dalton Rosta and Austin Vanderford getting involved. Paige VanZant landing body shots on Chris Jericho. And then, the Masvidal running knee on Jericho. That ruled," wrote Marc Raimondi.

Masvidal's former foe Askren also reacted to the exciting moment, asking for royalties from the wrestling promotion.

Paige VanZant wants to fight alongside her husband in Bellator

During her appearance on the 'Punchin' In' podcast, Paige VanZant expressed interest in fighting in Bellator. It's the same promotion her husband Austin Vanderford competes in:

"That's always on the back of my mind. I would love for us to fight for the same organization. I would love to fight for Bellator, they've treated him [Austin Vanderford] really well, especially now that he's fought his way up to a title... I feel like it was good that we weren't in the same organization because they couldn't build him as a star by himself. He would be always kind of be in my shadow and I felt like now that I'm not with Bellator, he got to build himself up to a tile shot all by himself," said Paige VanZant.

'12 Gauge' is currently signed to BKFC and has one fight left on her contract. VanZant lost her first two fights in the bare-knuckle boxing promotion.

