Jorge Masvidal KOs Chris Jericho with a flying knee as he joins the action on AEW

Jorge Masvidal invaded All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and went after one of the biggest stars in the company, Chris Jericho.

Leaked footage of the latest AEW Rampage tapings has been making the rounds online. In it, Masvidal was seen attacking Jericho with his signature flying knee to the face – the same move he used to put Ben Askren away at UFC 239.

The video was reposted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, who reported that former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos joined Masvidal at AEW Rampage. The event took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, and will air on Friday.

This isn't the first time Masvidal and his teammates have appeared in AEW programming. American Top Team owner Dan Lambert and several MMA fighters from the gym have been routinely featured in some of AEW's segments.

'Gamebred' has also been spotted at AEW All-Out, the company's biggest event of the year. The UFC welterweight superstar appeared alongside Lambert, Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski. The group even teased forming a stable with AEW stars Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Lambert's participation in pro wrestling events is nothing new. The ATT owner also appeared at TNA Impact shows years ago. He would come out with Arlovski, Gleison Tibau, Bobby Lashley, King Mo, and UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington.

Jorge Masvidal's move to AEW?

AEW president Tony Khan has teased the possibility of Jorge Masvidal crossing over from the octagon into the squared circle. In a previous interview, Khan gave his opinion on Masvidal becoming a regular part of AEW. The part-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars said:

"Anybody who knows Dan, loves Dan, and that’s why Jorge comes, cause he loves wrestling. He likes having a good time; I think he likes me; I like Jorge a lot and it’s fun having him here. So, it’s really an honor to have Jorge Masvidal. I mean, Jorge is such a cool guy. I can’t tell you what a nice person he is, and he’s always really been good to me like not when we’re at shows but just around Florida and stuff. And it was a big deal for him to come here, and who knows?"

Right now, Jorge Masvidal is still under contract with the UFC. But if his recent run-in with Chris Jericho is a sign of things to come, it could only be a matter of time before 'Gamebred' officially becomes #AllElite.

