Watch: Paul Felder's straightforward response to Diego Sanchez's coach at the UFC fighter meeting

Diego Sanchez's coach Joshua Fabia launched a tirade against UFC commentators during a meeting leading up to UFC 253. Commentator Paul Felder bluntly interrupted Fabia during the coach's bizarre rant.

'The Nightmare' recently released footage of the meeting on his Instagram handle. The veteran fighter and his coach seemed displeased with the commentary on Sanchez's previous UFC outing.

Furthermore, Joshua Fabia accused the panel of misrepresenting him during the live broadcast. Fabia claims to have received flak on social media due to an incorrect narrative by the commentating panel.

UFC lightweight Paul Felder, who was on the commentating team at UFC 253, chimed in and blasted Joshua Fabia for taking the criticism too seriously. Felder stated:

"I don't know what the f**k you're talking about... I don't know what you're referring to. I haven't called one of Diego's fights where you've been in his corner. It's not my job to talk about what the public is talking about outside. It's my job to talk about [Diego Sanchez] and his performance."

"The media is brutal bro. We all get it every day. I have somebody telling me to kill myself every day," said Paul Felder.

*Diego Sanchez’s coach rants for minutes on end about nonsense*



Paul Felder: pic.twitter.com/TG1nj5Z3XV — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) April 29, 2021

Diego Sanchez's coach accuses the commentary panel of being unfair

Joshua Fabia also complained about not being recognized as a valuable member of Diego Sanchez's team. Fabia added that he is trying to assist Sanchez in the twilight of his UFC career. The entire incident was recorded by former UFC light heavyweight fighter Stephan Bonnar.

"I'm just saying in this man's experience and what I've witnessed, some things don't seem quite level or fair, or just. And when my name is being slandered... that's what I'm saying when I'm here helping at the end of his career... that's why I'm willing to talk to you, even though nobody gives a sh*t," said Joshua Fabia.

Advertisement

Joshua Fabia is the founder of the "School of Awareness" in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Fabia claims to be a "guide, leader, and trainer" who uses his "ancient wisdom with modern innovations” to heal others. As per the School of Awareness website, Fabia holds certifications in "martial arts, personal training, breathing and more."

Diego Sanchez joined forces with Joshua Fabia after cutting ties with Jackson-Wink MMA. Since then, the veteran fighter has roped in Fabia as the lone cornerman during his UFC fights.

'The Nightmare' was expected to lock horns against Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26. However, the fight has reportedly fallen through as Sanchez has been cut from the UFC roster.

The UFC has released "TUF 1" winner Diego Sanchez after more than 16 years and 32 fights with the promotion.



Full story: https://t.co/cq87mPKIPg pic.twitter.com/7biuGSV1pY — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 30, 2021