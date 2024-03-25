WATCH: Prajanchai's insane comeback to regain the undisputed strawweight Muay Thai throne from Italian star Joseph Lasiri

Bouncing back from defeat is always a tough ask for a combat sports athlete, but when you are someone like Prajanchai PK Saenchai, it is a necessary step to do so.

Over his long Muay Thai career that has seen him fight nearly 400 times before turning 30 years old, Prajanchai is an absolute legend of the sport, though his resolve was tested in May 2022.

At ONE 157, Prajanchai took on the biggest challenge of his career yet when he fought Italian star Joseph Lasiri, with the former's strawweight Muay Thai world championship on the line.

'The Hurricane' beat down Prajanchai to the point that he could not answer the bell for the start of the fourth round, with it being logged officially as a TKO in favor of Lasiri.

However, Prajanchai would eventually get his shot at revenge on Lasiri over a year later at ONE Friday Fights 46 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In front of his fellow countrymen, Prajanchai delivered a crushing left elbow to the jaw of Lasiri, successfully reclaiming undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship status.

Rewatch Prajanchai and Lasiri's insane pair of finishes below:

Prajanchai aiming for two-sport supremacy come April 5

On April 5, the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will play host to ONE Friday Fights 58, where Prajanchai will challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Di Bella, who has remained undefeated through 12 bouts, will have his work cut out for him against Prajanchai, who has had a career filled with barnburners.

With two elite-level strikers inside the ONE Circle, there will surely be no shortage of action from bell to bell.

Check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.