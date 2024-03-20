WATCH: Prajanchai's trophy-laden journey to potential two-sport supremacy against Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has competed in nearly 400 fights throughout his career and will look to add to that total come ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

On that day, the 29-year-old star will challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship and hope to become a two-sport world champion in the process at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With one of the most vaunted resumes on the promotion, ONE Championship sought to remind fans of Prajanchai's rise to the top via Instagram:

"Prajanchai has a record of 342-52 at just 29 years old [and is] regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters today. The Thai superstar etched his name in Muay Thai history by capturing both the Lumpinee Stadium and Rajadamnern Stadium World Titles before capturing the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title from Muay Thai legend Sam-A in 2021."

The video continued:

"Though his reign was cut short by Joseph Lasiri in 2022, Prajanchai bounced back to recapture gold with a devastating knockout of his rival. He now fights for a second belt when he takes on undefeated Italian Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title."

Prajanchai shares game plan against Jonathan Di Bella

Di Bella has yet to be beaten in his pro kickboxing career over the course of 12 fights, and Prajanchai believes he and his team have put together the ideal plan to beat him.

PK Saenchai gym product revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that he plans to make Di Bella uncomfortable by making their titanic clash a full-on boxing match.

Check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.