ONE Championship fans have seen a handful of iconic bouts through the years. When it comes to Muay Thai, June 23, 2023, is an important date in the lives of Prajanchai PK Saenchai and the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

On that date, Prajanchai rematched his fellow Thai megastar Sam-A at ONE Friday Fights 22 with the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line.

Their first meeting was one for the ages as Sam-A sought to defend his status as the then-strawweight Muay Thai world champion. Prajanchai instead stunned him with a majority decision victory in the latter's promotional debut in July 2021.

Entering the rematch, Sam-A was determined to prevent Prajanchai from defeating him a second straight time, keeping his much younger counterpart at bay with leg kicks and employing a much more cautious game plan.

However, Prajanchai picked up the pace late into round one and believed he had Sam-A figured out as the bout moved into round two.

His patience paid off greatly when he knocked down Sam-A with a stiff left hand and ultimately got the knockout with a lightning-quick knockout sequence, which ONE Championship posted on their Instagram account.

Prajanchai has since reclaimed the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title when he knocked out Joseph Lasiri in their world title unification match at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

Prajanchai headed for strawweight kickboxing world championship showdown

With the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai gold around his waist, Prajanchai will get his shot at becoming a two-sport ONE world champion when he meets strawweight kickboxing world champ Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The 29-year-old Thai star recently shared his big advantage over the Italian-Canadian star in an interview with ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5.

Check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.